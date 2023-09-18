Playoff-bound Baltimore Orioles have made one of baseball’s greatest 2-year climbs

The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles are 93-56 for a winning percentage of .624. Two years ago, they finished at .321. Only one team has ever improved its winning percentage by .300 or more within two seasons, according to Sportradar. That was the New York Giants. They went from .353 in 1902 to .693 in 1904. Their improvement of .340 will remain the record for at least a little longer because it’s mathematically impossible for the Orioles to surpass it this year. But Baltimore could still join the Giants with an improvement of over .300.

