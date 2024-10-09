Playoff atmosphere surrounds inaugural Utah Hockey Club game

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Hockey Club wasted no effort creating a playoff-like atmosphere for its inaugural regular season game on Tuesday night. The NHL’s newest franchise surrounded its home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks with a fan celebration leading up to the puck drop and beyond. An outdoor concert featuring country music artist Shaboozey highlighted the pregame celebration. The festivities culminated in an outdoor watch party for fans who did not have tickets to enter the Delta Center. Two giant screens aired the ESPN broadcast.

