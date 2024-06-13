Playing through injury, Oilers’ Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Hockey history is full of players gutting through injuries in the playoffs in pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is the latest example of that as he has been dealing with a sports hernia for quite some time. His lack of production dating a couple of rounds and his team’s 2-0 deficit in the final against the Florida Panthers has made it a major topic of conversation. Coach Kris Knoblauch had a lengthy conversation with Kane prior to practice Wednesday. Game 3 at home could bring change with Kane scratched for the first time this postseason.

