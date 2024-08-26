Players who began Alabama careers as national champs try to help their coach do the same

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Malachi Moore watched Alabama’s last national championship triumph from the sidelines as a freshman standout with an injury. It was way back in January 2021, and now the fifth-year safety is one of only a handful of Crimson Tide players still around from the title team that beat Ohio State 52-24 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Moore, Tim Smith, Jah-Marien Latham and Quindarrius “Que” Robinson are trying to bookend their careers with a second title during coach Kalen DeBoer’s own debut season. No. 5 Alabama opens its season Saturday night against Western Kentucky.

