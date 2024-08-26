Players who began Alabama careers as national champs try to help their coach do the same

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) works through drills during an NCAA college football practice, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Malachi Moore watched Alabama’s last national championship triumph from the sidelines as a freshman standout with an injury. It was way back in January 2021, and now the fifth-year safety is one of only a handful of Crimson Tide players still around from the title team that beat Ohio State 52-24 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Moore, Tim Smith, Jah-Marien Latham and Quindarrius “Que” Robinson are trying to bookend their careers with a second title during coach Kalen DeBoer’s own debut season. No. 5 Alabama opens its season Saturday night against Western Kentucky.

