Players’ union head Tony Clark hopeful 2024 uniforms will soon be altered following complaints

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — Baseball players’ association head Tony Clark is hopeful 2024 uniforms will soon be altered following complaints by his members. The uniforms designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics have been criticized by players for pants that are somewhat see through and for lettering, sleeve emblems and numbering that are less bulky and apparently smaller. Clark said the slowing of complaints suggest the situation is being looked into by MLB and its suppliers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.