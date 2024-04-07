Players’ union head blames quicker pitch clock after series of pitcher elbow injuries

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber walks back to the dugout after throwing against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Seattle. Cleveland's ace will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery, a major blow to the Guardians and the 2020 Cy Young winner, who had looked like his dominant self in two strong recent starts. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the baseball players’ association thinks a shorter pitch clock has contributed to a series of pitcher injuries. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and the New York Yankees’ Jonathan Loáisiga have elbow injuries, their teams said Saturday. Miami’s Eury Pérez and Oakland’s Trevor Gott were diagnosed in previous days. The union opposed the pitch clock when it was instituted last year and also were against a shortening of the time before this season. Union head Tony Clark calls Major League Baseball’s actions “an unprecedented threat to our game.”

