Players’ union head blames quicker pitch clock after series of pitcher elbow injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the baseball players’ association thinks a shorter pitch clock has contributed to a series of pitcher injuries. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and the New York Yankees’ Jonathan Loáisiga have elbow injuries, their teams said Saturday. Miami’s Eury Pérez and Oakland’s Trevor Gott were diagnosed in previous days. The union opposed the pitch clock when it was instituted last year and also were against a shortening of the time before this season. Union head Tony Clark calls Major League Baseball’s actions “an unprecedented threat to our game.”

