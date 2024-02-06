Players sweep 5 arbitration decisions as Hays, Webb, Ward, Dubón and Bickford all win

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Players swept five salary arbitration decisions against major league teams on Tuesday when Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays and pitcher Jacob Webb won their cases along with Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, Houston utilityman Mauricio Dubón and New York Mets reliever Phil Bickford. The unusual sweep gave players a 5-2 advantage with 11 cases still pending. Hays was awarded the $6.3 million he asked for over the Orioles’ proposed $5.85 million, and Webb will get $1 million instead of $925,000. Ward gets $4.8 million rather than $4.3 million, Dubón $3.5 million instead of $3 million, and Bickford $900,000 rather than $815,000. Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will set a record Wednesday whether he wins at $19.9 million or is awarded the Blue Jays’ $18.05 million offer.

