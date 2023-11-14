Players, start your engines: The Pacers are off to a fast start on the court and in the standings

Indiana is setting quite a pace in the early going. That’s meant plenty of scoring for both the Pacers and their opponents. Coach Rick Carlisle’s team is averaging an NBA-best 126 points per game while allowing 123.1. Indiana ranks second in the league in pace behind only Washington. So far this entertaining style is paying off in the standings, where the Pacers are tied for third in the Eastern Conference at 6-4. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in scoring at 23.8 points per game, but six other Indiana players are also averaging in double figures.

