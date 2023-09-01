Players in Spain’s women’s soccer league to strike for better pay and conditions

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s main union for soccer players says that the players in the country’s women’s league are going to strike for better pay and conditions during first two rounds of the upcoming season. The announcement comes amid a crisis in Spanish soccer caused by the forced kiss of a Spain women’s player by the head of its soccer federation at the Women’s World Cup final. The minimum salary for men in the first division is 182,000 euros ($197,000) but for women, just 16,000 euros ($17,400). The strike will impact games to be played on Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.

