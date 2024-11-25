Players Era Festival organizers betting big NIL is the future of college basketball tournaments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Players Era Festival organizers have done what so many other have tried. They bet their fortunes in Las Vegas that a big payoff is coming. Money made off that kind of daring is why so many massive casino-resorts have been built on Las Vegas Boulevard. But it doesn’t mean the organizers are wrong. They’re counting on the $1 million in guaranteed name, image and likeness money that will go to each of the eight teams competing in the neutral-site tournament beginning Tuesday will create a precedent for other such events.

