Players and coaches demand respect for Africa Cup. They feel tournament is undervalued in Europe

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Some of the best soccer in the world is being played at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. But few seem to be paying attention away from the African continent. Africa Cup games are mostly not freely accessible for fans in Europe to watch. News about the biennial tournament featuring 24 of the continent’s best national teams is often overshadowed by news about domestic competitions. Players and coaches at the tournament think it’s not shown the respect it deserves.

