Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fan at the Saudi Super Cup final lashed an Al-Ittihad player with a whip during a confrontation moments after the match Thursday night. The incident occurred following Al-Ittihad’s 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the final played at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. In a video circulating on social media, striker Abderrazak Hamdallah throws water at the fan, who responds by pulling out a whip and lashing at the Moroccan twice — appearing to make contact with the player’s back the second time.

