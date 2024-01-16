Player complaints continue after rule change allowing more fan movement at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players are still sounding off about a lack of notice on a rule change. The criticism is continuing two days after Novak Djokovic complained to the chair umpire about wasting “30, 40, 50 seconds” because of spectators moving after every game during his first-round match at the Australian Open. Tournament organizers have been criticized for not giving players enough information about the decision to allow spectators to move around the courts between games. The past convention has been fans can exit and enter the arena only during changeovers. Organizers say the change is to enhance the tennis experience for fans.

