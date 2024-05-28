Player apologizes for hitting spectator with a ball at French Open

By TOM NOUVIAN The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French tennis player Terence Atmane has apologized for hitting a spectator with a ball at the French Open. Atmane hit a ball in anger and accidentally struck a female spectator in the leg on Sunday. He explains on Instagram on Tuesday that a broken string caused the misdirected ball and expresses deep regret. Atmane wasn’t disqualified and lost the first-round match in five sets. Tournament referee Remy Azemar told L’Equipe that Atmane wasn’t disqualified because the woman said she was okay. That decision sparked debate at Roland Garros considering similar incidents earned disqualifications.

