Play finally gets underway in 4th Ashes test between England and Australia

By The Associated Press
General view of weather affected Old Trafford stadium before the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Play has finally begun after earlier rain had prevented Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia starting on time. Australia was 113-4 at the close of play at Old Trafford on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining. Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series.

