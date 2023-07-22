Play finally gets underway in 4th Ashes test between England and Australia

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Play has finally begun after earlier rain had prevented Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia starting on time. Australia was 113-4 at the close of play at Old Trafford on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining. Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.