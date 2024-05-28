Play ball! Things to know entering the NCAA baseball regionals

The NCAA baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 double-elimination regionals. There are a number of storylines to follow. Tennessee is the No. 1 national seed. There hasn’t been a No. 1 seed win the championship since Miami in 1999. High Point, Niagara and Northern Kentucky are making their first appearances in the Division I tournament. UC Santa Barbara comes in as the hottest team in the nation with 14 straight wins. Since the tournament went to its current format, an average of just under 11 of the 16 regional hosts have advanced to super regionals.

