Play ball: Things to know entering NCAA baseball regionals

The NCAA baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 double-elimination regionals. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals next week and the final eight go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 16. Wake Forest is the No. 1 national seed. Oral Roberts has the longest active winning streak at 18. West Virginia’s five-game losing streak is the longest. Penn, Santa Clara and Nicholls are making their first appearances since the 1990s. Iowa is under the radar with a solid offense and strong pitching staff. Tulane’s 40 losses are most ever by a team making the tournament.

