Plaintiffs in Colorado lawsuit v. NCAA ask judge to deny preliminary approval of billion settlement

Plaintiffs’ attorneys in a federal antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA that is not part of a recent $2.78 billion settlement agreement filed a motion Friday asking a judge to deny preliminary approval of the deal. Attorneys in Fontenot v. the NCAA say the agreement to settle three antitrust lawsuits facing the association and five major conferences is settling for “just pennies on the dollar.” The NCAA, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference agreed in May to pay billions in damages to former and current college athletes. A preliminary approval hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 5.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.