PJ Hall scores 25 points, helps Clemson hold off Louisville 70-64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 25 points and Clemson turned back Louisville for a 70-64 victory. Zan Payne scored three points and Tre White hit a 3 during an 8-2 surge that lasted a little over a minute to pull Louisville to 68-64 with 29 seconds left. Clemson sealed it at the free-throw line. Clemson opened the second half on a 21-9 run for a 55-31 lead at the 13-minute mark. Louisville answered with a 25-7 run to cut its deficit to 62-56. White scored 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Louisville (6-15, 1-9).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.