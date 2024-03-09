PJ Haggerty scores 32 as Tulsa snaps No. 24 South Florida’s 15-game winning streak with 76-70 win

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Freshman PJ Haggerty scored a career-high 32 points, including 26 in the second half, as Tulsa defeated No. 24 South Florida 76-70 on Saturday, snapping the nation’s longest winning streak at 15 games. Tulsa held USF to 30% shooting in the second half, coming back from a 37-31 halftime deficit. Cobe Williams added 23 for Tulsa. Pryor led South Florida with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Youngblood had 12 points and Selton Miguel 11 for the Bulls.

