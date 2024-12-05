PJ Haggerty scores 23 points as No. 16 Memphis holds off Louisiana Tech 81-71

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 23 points and seven steals as No. 16 Memphis put together a late burst to escape with an 81-71 victory over Louisiana Tech. Tyrese Hunter added 20 points and Colby Rogers scored 13 for Memphis, which closed with an 18-8 run after the game was tied. Haggerty made all 12 of his free throws and added six assists and five rebounds. Al Green led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Sean Newman Jr. finished with 13 points and 11 assists. Daniel Batcho scored 12 as Louisiana Tech lost its second straight.

