Pivotal NFL season on tap for coaches with Saints, Giants, Jets, Bears, Cowboys and Eagles

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Recent changes made by New Orleans Saints third-year coach Dennis Allen reflect the urgency surrounding his employment situation.

Training camp was moved to Southern California with an eye toward improving weather conditions and lessening outside distractions. Before that, there were staff changes highlighted by a new offensive coordinator, who is installing a different scheme. And there is ramped-up talk among coaches and players about leadership, accountability and culture change.

“It’s not all going to be just the way it was,” said Allen, who’s gone 16-18, without a playoff bid, in two seasons since his predecessor and former boss, Sean Payton, left the club. “Results haven’t been what we need them to be. So, things have to change.”

Every NFL season, the stakes are especially high for a handful of coaches who’ve yet to prove they can win with their current teams — or in some cases, meet high postseason expectations.

In 2024, that list begins with Allen, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus — all of whom have losing career records.

Meanwhile, Dallas’ Mike McCarthy and Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni are winning coaches who nonetheless could be let go if they can’t avoid the types of playoff disappointments that ended their recent seasons.

While overall winning percentages could make McCarthy and Sirianni candidates for future head coach openings, other coaches will be more desperate to change their trajectory in 2024.

Allen is 24-46 in his career, which included an 8-28 stint with the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014.

While a playoff berth could extend his longevity, another losing season could end his time as an NFL head coach for good.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis speaks highly of Allen, but hasn’t shied away from discussing the notion that people across the organization should feel like they are on notice.

“You go through a few seasons where you don’t make the playoffs and there’s nothing wrong with being uncomfortable,” Loomis said. “We should be uncomfortable with that.”

Allen has thrived as a defensive coordinator, and still oversees a Saints defense that ranked 13th last season and fifth in 2022.

Lately, veteran middle linebacker Demario Davis has gone on the offensive in supporting Allen.

“We haven’t put something on the field that the city should be proud of. … but I need the city to understand we got the right coaches,” Davis asserted in the early days of camp. “We have underperformed — all of us, the entire organization. We haven’t done what we’re supposed to do, but that’s why we’re locked in and we’re putting the work in.”

Saleh

The Jets have endured three losing seasons and are 18-33 since Saleh was given his first head coaching opportunity in 2021.

Now his fate, and perhaps that of general manager Joe Douglas, appear tied to how 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team perform this season.

“We always feel pressure to win. Now, later, it doesn’t matter,” Saleh said. “As far as outside noise, and creating the expectations of ultimatums, it doesn’t matter. That’s an end result we have no control over. But we have what we have control over, and the greatest expectation is to be our best every day.”

Eberflus

The Bears are 10-24 in two seasons under Eberflus, including a 14-game skid spanning part of 2022 and early 2023.

Chicago did, however, more than double its victory total from three to seven in 2023. Publicly, Eberflus has received a vote of confidence from general manager Ryan Poles. But he will have to show he can develop rookie quarterback Caleb Williams — the 2024 top overall draft choice — and field a team that wins more consistently.

“Is our roster in a better position than it was in Year 1 and Year 2? Yes, no question. And there should be optimism but we have a lot of work to do,” Eberflus said. “We know what our vision is, but we have to focus on our mission and the mission is to get to the first game the best-prepared team that we can be and playing at a very high level.”

Daboll

The Giants went 9-7-1, made the playoffs and even won a postseason game in Daboll’s first season in 2022. But they regressed considerably in 2023, going 6-11.

Daboll needs no reminder of expectations to make Year 3 look more like Year 1.

“We have those conversations, but our mindset is we’re happy that today’s here,” Daboll said as camp opened, stressing that he has “a lot of confidence in the people in our room and excited about getting started.”

McCarthy

The Cowboys have gone 12-5 in each of the past three regular seasons under McCarthy, but have just one playoff victory to show for it. Last season ended with a stunning home playoff loss to Green Bay.

So, despite the fact that McCarthy has won a Super Bowl (with the 2010 Packers) and 62% of his regular-season games during 17 seasons, he might need a deep playoff run to get an extension on his expiring contract.

“That’s just the reality of competing in the National Football League,” McCarthy said. “The only thing we’ve been guaranteed is 17 games.”

Sirianni

The Eagles have gone 34-17 in Sirianni’s first three seasons, but were bounced from the first round of last season’s playoffs.

Philadelphia responded by bringing in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Some staff changes are allowing Sirianni to take more of a big-picture role and he plans to be less hands-on with his quarterbacks.

These changes came amid reports of a strained relationship between Sirianni and star QB Jalen Hurts, but the coach insisted he didn’t “put much stock” into that.

“The only thing you can judge your relationships on is your personal interactions with people, not any report,” Sirianni said. “I’m so excited for him and I to get into our fourth year together. We’ve done some pretty special things.”

