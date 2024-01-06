Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt injures knee, leaving his status uncertain if Steelers reach playoffs

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the regular season in wait-and-see mode. After defeating the depleted Ravens 17-10 on Saturday, the Steelers were uncertain if they would qualify for the postseason — and unsure if injured pass-rusher T.J. Watt would be available for the playoffs. Pittsburgh’s victory on a soggy field left the Steelers (10-7) in position to reach the playoffs after missing out in 2022. If Buffalo or Jacksonville lose on Sunday, Pittsburgh is in. But will the Steelers have Watt if they get that far?Watt had two sacks against Baltimore to raise his season total to an NFL-leading 19 before he went down in the third quarter with a knee injury. His status in the immediate future is unclear.

