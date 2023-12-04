Pittsburgh’s roller-coaster season takes another unexpected dip in embarrassing loss to Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their roller-coaster season take an unexpected dip in a 24-10 upset loss to Arizona. Pittsburgh fell to 7-5 after the Cardinals won in the Steel City for the first time since 1969. The offense managed just one touchdown against the NFL’s 31st-ranked defense. Pittsburgh lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to an ankle injury late in the first half. His status going forward is uncertain. Backup Mitch Trubisky did little until garbage time as Pittsburgh saw an opportunity to strengthen its playoff position slip away. The Steelers host New England on a short week in Week 14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.