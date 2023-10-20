Pittsburgh TE Pat Freiermuth out against the Rams after aggravating hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will miss his second straight game after aggravating a hamstring injury. The 3-2 Steelers downgraded Freiermuth to out for their visit to the Los Angeles Rams. Freiermuth initially tweaked the hamstring against Houston on Oct. 1 and sat out an Oct. 8 win against Baltimore He practiced Wednesday but was limited Thursday and did not practice at all on Friday. Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson should return after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

