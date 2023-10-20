Pittsburgh TE Pat Freiermuth out against the Rams after aggravating hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will miss his second straight game after aggravating a hamstring injury. The 3-2 Steelers downgraded Freiermuth to out for their visit to the Los Angeles Rams. Freiermuth initially tweaked the hamstring against Houston on Oct. 1 and sat out an Oct. 8 win against Baltimore He practiced Wednesday but was limited Thursday and did not practice at all on Friday. Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson should return after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

