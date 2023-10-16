Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson cleared to return to practice after hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been cleared to return to practice. Johnson has been on injured reserve since injuring his right hamstring during a 30-7 loss to San Francisco in the season opener. The Steelers have 21 days to decide when to activate Johnson, the team’s leading receiver in three of the past four seasons. Pittsburgh also opened the 21-day practice window for backup running back Anthony McFarland Jr. McFarland has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury.

