Pittsburgh Steelers fortify secondary, sign former All-Pro DB Desmond King

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King. King’s arrival helps fortify Pittsburgh’s secondary heading into the regular season. The 28-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles. King gives Pittsburgh’s secondary another veteran to a mix that includes Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who arrived in free agency during the spring.

