Pittsburgh Steelers eye playing regular-season NFL game in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have long-term plans to play a regular-season NFL game in Ireland. They touched down in Dublin days after the NFL gave the team marketing rights for Ireland and Northern Ireland as part of the league’s aggressive push to expand its audience internationally. Steelers director of business development and strategy Daniel Rooney says “our aspirations long term are to play a game in Ireland.” Ireland has never hosted a regular-season NFL game but the Steelers beat the Chicago Bears 30-17 in a preseason matchup at Croke Park in 1997.

