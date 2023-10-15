Pittsburgh puts a stop to No. 14 Louisville’s perfect start as second-half surge fuels 38-21 upset

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Veilleux threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start as Pittsburgh upset No. 14 Louisville 38-21 on Saturday night. M.J. Devonshire returned an interception 86 yards for a momentum-turning touchdown late in the third quarter as the Panthers ended a four-game losing streak. The Cardinals (6-1, 3-1 ACC) stumbled a week after an impressive victory over Notre Dame. Louisville turned it over three times while playing most of the game without star running back Jawhar Jordan, who missed all but a handful of plays with an injury.

