Pittsburgh Pirates, pitcher Mitch Keller agree to 5-year extension, source tells AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller have agreed to a five-year contract worth $77 million. The deal, which starts this year and runs through 2028, is pending a physical, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because it was not yet final. Keller, 27, is coming off a breakthrough season in 2023 in which he went 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA and made the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

