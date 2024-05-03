Pittsburgh Penguins fire assistant coach Todd Reirden after missing out on the playoffs

By The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden, center, gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Penguins fired assistant coach Todd Reirden on Friday, May 3, 2024, just over two weeks after the organization missed out on the playoffs for a second straight season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired assistant coach Todd Reirden. General manager Kyle Dubas announced the decision Friday, which came just weeks after the Penguins failed to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Reirden was in charge of Pittsburgh’s power play. The Penguins struggled while on the man advantage all season despite having a star-studded unit that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. Pittsburgh converted on just 15% of its power play opportunities, 30th in the 32-team NHL.

