Pittsburgh looks to stay unbeaten when it visits North Carolina in ACC play

Pittsburgh visits North Carolina on Saturday. The Panthers are chasing their first 5-0 start since 1991 as they open Atlantic Coast Conference play. Pitt is also seeking its first win in Chapel Hill in eight tries. The Tar Heels are trying to regroup after losing to James Madison and then blowing a big lead in a loss to rival Duke. Pittsburgh’s defense has thrived under new coordinator Kade Bell. That unit will face a defense that surrendered 70 points in a loss to JMU and a big second half in the loss to the Blue Devils.

