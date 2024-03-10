Pittsburgh holds off NC State 81-73 to claim double-bye in ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) fouls North Carolina State's Ben Middlebrooks (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 23 points, Blake Hinson added 21 and Pittsburgh defeated NC State 81-73 to claim fourth-place and a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. The Panthers went ahead 52-35 early in the second half and their lead was still 14 after Hinson hit a jumper near the six-minute mark. But NC State rallied with an 11-0 run sparked by nine points from Jayden Taylor. The Panthers pushed their lead back to eight points, then Taylor got the Wolfpack within 75-70 when he hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining. Guillermo Diaz Graham was fouled on an alley-oop dunk and finished the and-1 for an eight-point lead at 51 seconds. Mohamed Diarra hit a 3-pointer for the Wolfpack but Pitt finished things off at the free-throw line.

