Pittsburgh holds off NC State 81-73 to claim double-bye in ACC Tournament

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 23 points, Blake Hinson added 21 and Pittsburgh defeated NC State 81-73 to claim fourth-place and a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. The Panthers went ahead 52-35 early in the second half and their lead was still 14 after Hinson hit a jumper near the six-minute mark. But NC State rallied with an 11-0 run sparked by nine points from Jayden Taylor. The Panthers pushed their lead back to eight points, then Taylor got the Wolfpack within 75-70 when he hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining. Guillermo Diaz Graham was fouled on an alley-oop dunk and finished the and-1 for an eight-point lead at 51 seconds. Mohamed Diarra hit a 3-pointer for the Wolfpack but Pitt finished things off at the free-throw line.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.