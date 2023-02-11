Pittsburgh finishes strong, beats Florida State 83-75

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson scored 19 points each, Nike Sibande added 10 points in a key stretch of the second half, and Pittsburgh defeated Florida State 83-75. Burton hit two jumpers and Sibande added two 3-pointers, giving the Panthers a 64-58 lead with 6:38 left. Sibande added a steal-and-layup and another layup to push the lead to 70-65, then Hinson put the Panthers in control when he hit a 3-pointer for a nine-point lead with 2:35 to go. Sibande finished with 12 points and Greg Elliott hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Federiko Federiko had 13 rebounds and three blocks for Pitt. Jalen Warley scored 23 points for Florida State.

