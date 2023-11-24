Pittsburgh beats Oregon State 76-51 for third place at the NIT Season Tip-Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Austin had 19 points and eight rebounds, Blake Hinson added 17 points and Pittsburgh beat Oregon State 76-51 for third place at the NIT Season Tip-Off. Hinson, who entered tied for second in the ACC with 19.6 points per game, has scored 17 or more points and made three or more 3-pointers in each of the past five contests. Hinson was 3 of 11 from distance to extend his streak to 19 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer. Ishmael Leggett scored 15 points and Federiko Federiko added 10 for Pittsburgh. Dexter Akanno had 12 points, Jordan Pope added 11 and Tyler Bilodeau scored 10 for Oregon State.

