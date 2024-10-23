Pittsburgh athletic director Allen Greene is eager to take on challenges in the NIL era

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Incoming Pittsburgh athletic director Allen Greene believes the community will “answer the bell” to help the Panthers stay competitive during a new era in college athletics. Greene, who officially starts Nov. 1, takes over an athletic department that is enjoying success on the field. The football team is unbeaten and ranked 19th in the country and the women’s volleyball team is atop the national poll. The school is facing several challenges off the field, including raising money for the $240 million “Victory Heights” project that will serve as the home for most of the school’s non-revenue sports.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.