Pittsburgh and BC, both ranked early in year, hope to end the season on a high note

Pitt will try to end an uneven season on an up note. The Panthers have dropped four straight since a 7-0 start, another loss would drop it further down the ACC pecking order when it comes to bowl selection. Boston College earned bowl eligibility for the eighth time in nine years with its victory over North Carolina. A win would give the Eagles seven regular-season victories for the first time since 2018.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.