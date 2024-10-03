Pitt’s Rodney Hammond Jr. is cleared to play after initially being ruled ineligible for the season

Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond will be available when the unbeaten Panthers open ACC play against North Carolina. Hammond was declared ineligible for the season on the eve of Pitt’s opener against Kent State on Aug. 31. The school declined to provide a reason, though it stipulated at the time that Hammond remained a member of the team and was cleared to practice. Coach Pat Narduzzi says Hammond, the team’s leading rusher in 2023, will be ready to go Saturday against the Tar Heels.

