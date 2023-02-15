Pitt wins sixth straight and is alone in first place in ACC

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson made six 3-pointers in scoring 21 points and Pittsburgh left Boston College behind in the second half to win 77-58 and take a half-game lead in the ACC. The Panthers won their sixth straight game, set a program record for most ACC wins in a season, and gave themselves at least a 24-hour perch alone atop the conference standings. No. 7 Virginia, a half-game back, plays at last-place Louisville on Wednesday. Mason Madsen made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Eagles.

