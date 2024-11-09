Pitt uses balanced scoring to subdue Murray State 83-68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaland Lowe scored 20 points and Damian Dunn and Ishmael Leggett each scored 19 and Pitt pulled away late in the second half to beat Murray State 83-68. Cameron Cohren scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebonds before fouling out for Pitt. Trence Harcum scored 15 points, reserve Aiden Applewhite and Kylen Milton scored 11 apiece and reserve Kyeron Lindsay and Jacobi Wood scored 10 apiece for Murray State. Guillermo Diaz Graham made two free throws with 8:51 remaining to give Pitt a 64-63 lead and the Panthers never trailed again.

