Pitt roars back from 21-point deficit for 28-27 win over Cincinnati and 2-0 start

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trailing by 21 points late in the third quarter, Pitt roared back with four straight scoring drives to nip Cincinnati 28-27. Ben Saul converted a 35-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to give Pitt the win and a 2-0 start. Through three quarters, it looked like Cincinnati was going to run Pitt out of Nippert Stadium. But Eli Holstein, making his second career start, threw touchdown passes on three consecutive possessions.

