Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Jr., the Panthers’ leading returning rusher, declared ineligible for season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt running back Rodney Hammond Jr. has been declared ineligible and will miss the 2024 season, the school has announced. No reason was provided, but Hammond remains a member of the team and can practice, the school says. Hammond, in his fourth year, led the Panthers in rushing last year with 564 yards and scored four touchdowns. Desmond Reid, a transfer from Western Carolina, was listed as co-No. 1 on the depth chart at running back heading into Pitt’s opener Saturday at home against Kent State.

