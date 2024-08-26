Pitt quarterbacks Nate Yarnell and Eli Holstein will both play in the opener against Kent State

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi says quarterbacks Nate Yarnell and Eli Holstein will both play in the Panthers’ season-opener against Kent State. Narduzzi says he wants to see how the quarterbacks play in a game situation before settling on a full-time starter. Yarnell began training camp atop the depth chart but Holstein, an Alabama transfer, has made inroads over the last month. Whoever is under center will be tasked with reviving an offense that finished last in the ACC in points and yards during a forgettable 3-9 season in 2023.

