Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein leaves game with left leg injury against Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein was carted off the field and taken to a hospital with a left leg injury sustained while being sacked in the first quarter of Saturday’s ACC game at Louisville. The redshirt freshman’s left ankle was caught at an awkward angle beneath Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte’s hip on the twisting tackle for a 4-yard loss at midfield. Panthers medical personnel rushed to Holstein’s aid with a cart arriving quickly on the field within minutes. Holstein’s leg was placed in a boot before he was helped up and onto the cart. He gave a thumbs-up to nearby teammates as he left the field to applause before being taken a hospital.

