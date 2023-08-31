Pitt QB’s Phil Jurkovec’s college odyssey brings him to a familiar place – back home

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec is hoping to make the best of his homecoming. The Pittsburgh native will be the starter when the Panthers open the season against Wofford. Jurkovec grew up in the northern Pittsburgh suburbs but opted to sign with Notre Dame coming out of high school. He bounced from the Irish to Boston College before landing in his hometown this winter. Jurkovec says he has no regrets about his college journey but is eager to prove himself during his final season.

