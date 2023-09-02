Pitt QB Phil Jurkovec throws for a TD and runs for another as Panthers breeze by Wofford 45-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Jurkovec threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his return to his hometown and Pittsburgh breezed past Wofford 45-0 in their season opener. Jurkovec, a native of the northern Pittsburgh suburbs who transferred to the Panthers over the winter following stops at Notre Dame and Boston College, completed 17 of 23 passes for 214 yards and a 1-yard toss to Karter Johnson. Jurkovec also ran for 41 yards, including a 23-yard sprint to the end zone in the first quarter, as the Panthers had little trouble with the Terriers.

