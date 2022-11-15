Pitt QB Kedon Slovis still ‘not sure’ about 2023 status

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis isn’t ready to commit to anything for 2023. Slovis says he’s talked to head coach Pat Narduzzi about his options but will wait until after the season to make a final decision. The USC transfer has struggled in his first season with the Panthers. Slovis has just six touchdown passes against six interceptions for Pitt, which is 6-4 with two games remaining. Slovis will not participate in the school’s Senior Day festivities. Slovis says that’s because most of his family can’t make it and shouldn’t serve as an indication on which way he is leaning.

