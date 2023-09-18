Pitt planning to stick with struggling QB Phil Jurkovec ahead of visit from No. 17 North Carolina

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi still believes in struggling quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Narduzzi says Jurkovec will start when the Panthers (1-2) open ACC play at home against No. 17 North Carolina (3-0). The Pittsburgh native has struggled through three games this season. He is completing just 46% of his passes on the year and threw three interceptions in a loss to rival West Virginia. The Mountaineers turned two of those picks into points in a 17-6 win. Narduzzi praised Jurkovec as a leader, saying it’s unfair to pin Pitt’s offensive issues on one player.

