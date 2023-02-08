Pitt moves into 1st-place ACC tie destroying Louisville

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nike Sibande scored 15 points off the bench, nine Pittsburgh players entered the scoring column and the Panthers demolished Louisville 91-57 on Tuesday night and moved into a first-place tie with Clemson in the ACC. El Ellis made a pair of foul shots to bring Louisville into a 14-all tie with 13:36 before halftime. Pitt then went on a 16-2 run over nearly the next five minutes. A 47-27 halftime lead turned into a 58-28 margin just 1:59 into the second half. Mike James scored 11 points for Louisville.

