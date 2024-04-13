Pitt modernized its offense over the winter. The growing pains will be felt for a while

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi likes what he has seen from his team’s new-look offense. Narduzzi overhauled his offensive coaching staff in the offseason. He fired coordinator Frank Cignetti after Pitt finished 3-9 last fall and brought in Kade Bell from Western Carolina. Bell favors a more wide-open approach than the Panthers have run during most of Narduzzi’s nine seasons in Pittsburgh. There have been some early growing pains, but quarterback Nate Yarnell says the Panthers began to pick things up near the end of spring drills. Pitt will open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 at home against Kent State.

